Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $31.90. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 48,287 shares.

The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

