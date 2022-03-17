Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$273.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$230.82.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$189.70. 97,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,100. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$168.80 and a one year high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$182.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.