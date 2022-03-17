Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$10.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

