Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.19. 161,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,143. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$7.22 and a 12-month high of C$44.15.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

