Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

