Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.