Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.
Shares of COF opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95.
In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
