Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.66

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.66 and traded as high as C$41.28. Capital Power shares last traded at C$40.98, with a volume of 438,096 shares traded.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.66. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

