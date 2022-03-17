Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

