Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.57. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 47,667 shares.

CSFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

