Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFFGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.57. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 47,667 shares.

CSFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.01.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

