Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.20 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002045 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $28.20 billion and approximately $926.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00194159 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00387188 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,220,542,617 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,411,477 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

