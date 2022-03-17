CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 232,200 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareMax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.