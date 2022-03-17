Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($190.93).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

AFX stock opened at €149.05 ($163.79) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.70. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a 52-week high of €202.00 ($221.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

