CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in CarLotz by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 144,522 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. CarLotz has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

