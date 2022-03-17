Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 36,206 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 297,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

