carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.26

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
carsales.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
