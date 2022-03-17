carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.26

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CARGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

