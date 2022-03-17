Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

