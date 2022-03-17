Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.19 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $280.80 million and $11.19 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.77 or 0.06892387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,815.37 or 0.99871499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,736,563,084 coins and its circulating supply is 4,162,062,138 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

