Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
