Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 1,174,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

