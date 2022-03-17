Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CPRX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 1,174,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23.
CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
