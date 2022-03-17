CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,866 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

