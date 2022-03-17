Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:CAT traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
