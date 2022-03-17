Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

