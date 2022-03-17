Catlin Group (LON:CGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Catlin Group Ltd. (LON:CGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29). Catlin Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 3,000 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.72.
Catlin Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)
Featured Stories
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Catlin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catlin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.