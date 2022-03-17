CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.