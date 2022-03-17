C&C Group (LON:CCR) PT Lowered to GBX 288 at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £835.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.58. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

