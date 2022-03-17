CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (UVU) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $12,162.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007959 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 125.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

