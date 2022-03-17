CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,504.31

Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,504.31 and traded as high as $7,000.00. CCUR shares last traded at $6,825.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,976.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2,504.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 550.75.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

