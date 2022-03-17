CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CFO Purchases $10,412.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Eckl purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,412.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CECE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CECE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

