Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,511 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

