Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $9,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

