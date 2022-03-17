Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

