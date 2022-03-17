Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Lowered to GBX 108 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.55).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 91.82 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.12. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.