Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.98. 2,520,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,165. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after acquiring an additional 495,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

