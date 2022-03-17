Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.12 $41.00 million $1.44 77.00 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Visteon and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 Cepton 0 0 2 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $127.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 356.57%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Visteon.

Summary

Visteon beats Cepton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

