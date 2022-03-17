Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 728.89 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 481.20 ($6.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -115.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 658.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 942.14.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.