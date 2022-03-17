Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CERE opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.77. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $1,568,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.