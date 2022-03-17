Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $769.52

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.52 ($10.01) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.32). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.97), with a volume of 21,463 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CER shares. raised their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.65) to GBX 950 ($12.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.03) to GBX 1,120 ($14.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 769.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 807.31. The firm has a market cap of £203.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

