Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Reduced by blooom inc.

blooom inc. lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,307 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 41.6% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. blooom inc. owned 0.20% of Cerner worth $55,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.