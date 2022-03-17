Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.