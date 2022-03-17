ChartEx Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $107,566.40 and $997.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.33 or 0.06768762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,728.68 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040421 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

