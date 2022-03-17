Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemed stock opened at $483.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.95. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

