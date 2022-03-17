Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

