Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.02. The company has a market cap of $307.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.