Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.30.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,299,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,069,703. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $307.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

