Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $307.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.30.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

