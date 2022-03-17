Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 70,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,071,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Specifically, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

