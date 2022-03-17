China Yuchai International (CYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – China Yuchai International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

3/2/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – China Yuchai International had its price target lowered by analysts at Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00.

2/22/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – China Yuchai International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CYD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

