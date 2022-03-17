Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of CD opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chindata Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 499,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

