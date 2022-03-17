Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of CD opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
