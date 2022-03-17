Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Trading Up 23.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

About Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

