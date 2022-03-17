Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,236 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

