CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth $7,416,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CI Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 127,063 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after buying an additional 234,580 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

